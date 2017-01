Australian Open 2017: Peers-Kontinen Stun Bryans to Win Doubles Title

Melbourne: Australia's John Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen upset highly decorated Americans Bob and Mike Bryan to win the Australian Open men's doubles on Saturday.

Seeded four, they came through a tough battle 7-5, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena to deprive the third-seeded Bryan brothers of a seventh Melbourne title and a 17th Grand Slam crown.

For Peers and Kontinen it was a first major title, with the Melbourne-born Australian fittingly hitting the winner, spinning a lob over the head of the Bryan twins.

He is the first Australian to win the title since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.