Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Demolishes Baghdatis to Enter Third Round

Reuters

First published: January 19, 2017, 7:22 PM IST | Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Melbourne: Rafa Nadal stormed into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 demolition of former finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

The 14-times grand slam champion has had two lean years at the majors but showed enough of the old passion and firepower in the two hour 13-minute clinic at Rod Laver Arena to suggest he may yet go deep in the second week at Melbourne Park.

Cypriot Baghdatis, who had a fairytale run to reach the final in 2006, saved two match points but Nadal closed out the match in style with a forehand cross-court winner to raise a huge roar from the terraces.

Nadal will next play Germany's Alexander Zverev.

