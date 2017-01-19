Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Demolishes Baghdatis to Enter Third Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: Rafa Nadal stormed into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 demolition of former finalist Marcos Baghdatis.
The 14-times grand slam champion has had two lean years at the majors but showed enough of the old passion and firepower in the two hour 13-minute clinic at Rod Laver Arena to suggest he may yet go deep in the second week at Melbourne Park.
Cypriot Baghdatis, who had a fairytale run to reach the final in 2006, saved two match points but Nadal closed out the match in style with a forehand cross-court winner to raise a huge roar from the terraces.
Nadal will next play Germany's Alexander Zverev.
