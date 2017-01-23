Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Fights Off Gael Monfils to Reach Quarters
Image credit: Getty Images.
Melbourne: Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open on Monday.
It was a gutsy effort from the never-say-die Spaniard, who was down a service break with a fifth set looming before he broke Monfils twice to clinch victory.
The 2009 champion reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the ninth time and it was his first since the 2015 French Open.
"I'm very happy being in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam after a couple of years without being there," he said. "It's very special for me, especially here in Australia where I feel (it's) a little bit like home."
He added: "Gael is a special player. He is able to play unbelievable shots. It is a pleasure to see him in the top rankings."
He will go into his Australian quarter-final with a 6-2 lead over Raonic in their previous meetings.
Monfils was broken in his opening service game as Nadal went on to take the first set in 46 minutes.
Nadal lost his service in the sixth game but broke the unpredictable Frenchman three times to open up a two-set lead and was closing in on a straight-sets victory.
But Monfils fought back, breaking Nadal in the ninth game and saving three break points in serving it out to trail 2-1 in sets.
Nadal began to struggle in the fourth set as Monfils fought off two break points and broke the Spaniard in the next game with a net cord on one of his three break points.
But Nadal fought back, breaking the Frenchman with a marvellous backhand winner to level at 4-4 before holding serve to 5-4.
Nadal then got to his first match point in Monfils' next service game, which was saved. On a second match point, the Frenchman's backhand was narrowly wide to send Nadal through.
Recommended For You
- David Warner Wins Australia's Top Individual Award Again
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- West Bengal Tourism Ad Featuring SRK Is Winning the Internet With Its Sweetness
- Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Fights Off Gael Monfils to Reach Quarters
- Bigg Boss 10: When Salman Khan's Thunder Was Stolen by His Nephew Ahil