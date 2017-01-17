Australian Open 2017: Raonic Brushes Past Brown in Opening Round

Melbourne: Canada’s power server Milos Raonic eased into the second round of the Australian Open with a convincing straight sets win over German Dustin Brown on Tuesday.

The third seed, who was a semi-finalist in Melbourne last year, spent just 93 minutes on Margaret Court Arena to dish out a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 lesson to the dreadlocked Brown.

Raonic will have a second round appointment with either Sydney International winner Gilles Muller or American Taylor Fritz.

Raonic thundered down 18 aces among his 46 winners and won an impressive 82 per cent of his first serves in a dominant performance.

The 26-year-old became the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final when he went down to world number one Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

He was also his country’s first male to reach the semi-finals of last year’s Australian Open where he again lost to the Scot.

The 66th ranked Brown, who changed nationality from Jamaican to German in 2010, had little to offer. His serve was broken four times and he could not convert any of his three break point opportunities against the Canadian.