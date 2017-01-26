Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer Fights Off Stan Wawrinka to Reach Final
Roger Federer. (Getty Images)
Melbourne: Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
On the same day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women's final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.
Federer vs Wawrinka, Australian Open 2017, Semi-finals: As It Happened
The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.
Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Asks Society to Make Positive Change in Republic Day Message
- Raees Vs Kaabil: SRK Hopes They Could've Avoided The Clash
- Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class
- DIY Office Decor Ideas to Jazz up the Spirit of Republic Day!
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country