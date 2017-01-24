Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer Masterclass Floors Mischa Zverev

Melbourne: Seventeen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer made his way into the semi-final of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over giant killer Mischa Zverev.

The Swiss ace was at his sublime best as he gave Zverev a lesson in serve and volley tennis, destroying his opponent 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last four clash with compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

Zverev, who had entered the quarters after beating world no 1 Andy Murray in four sets in the fourth round, was expected to give Federer a tough time, but instead it was Federer who turned the clock back to produce a vintage masterclass.

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent's serve-and-volley game to win the first set in just 19 minutes.

Zverev did try to make a comeback in the match in the second set but Federer was in no modd to take his foot off the accelerator and it was the Swiss master's 65th winner that sent him into his 41st grand slam semi-final.