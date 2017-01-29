New Delhi: Even as the world waits to watch tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fight it out in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has made it clear that he will be gunning for none other than dear friend Federer.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to post an old picture of Federer and Nadal and wrote: “Without any doubt, one of the biggest matches in tennis history. Any guesses who I would be cheering for?? (Smiley).”

Without any doubt, one of the biggest matches in tennis history. Any guesses who I would be cheering for?? 😋#AusOpen2017 pic.twitter.com/ZasgnXPlDg — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 28 January 2017

In fact, he even replied to one of the fans who posted a picture of him with Federer and said that it was a match that he had been waiting to watch.

The ‘Fedal’ rivalry is considered one of the best in the history of tennis and Tendulkar is a well-known tennis fan. He has often been seen at the Wimbledon, watching friend Federer in action.

The love and friendship between the two is no secret. Interestingly, in an interview, Federer had said that whenever he is playing cricket video games, he picks Tendulkar as his batsman.

“Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sport person I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman,” he had said.

Federer even personally invited Tendulkar to watch his IPTL clash against Nadal in the Capital in 2015.

With Tendulkar backing Federer, it isn’t too hard to think that all his fans too will be praying for the Swiss star when he hits the court.