Australian Open 2017: Sania and Barbora Cruise Into Second Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Melbourne: Former World No. 1 doubles player Sania Mirza advanced to the second round of Australian Open on Wednesday.
Sania and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova outplayed UK’s Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s doubles.
Sania and Barbora started on a positive note, winning in exactly one hour.
They did not face a single break point in the first set, winning 38 points to 32 to take the crucial lead.
In the second set, Rae-Smith broke the service of Sania and Barbora once, but it was the latter who dominated after that, winning four out of seven break points.
