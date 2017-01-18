Australian Open 2017: Sania and Barbora Cruise Into Second Round

Melbourne: Former World No. 1 doubles player Sania Mirza advanced to the second round of Australian Open on Wednesday.

Sania and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova outplayed UK’s Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s doubles.

Sania and Barbora started on a positive note, winning in exactly one hour.

They did not face a single break point in the first set, winning 38 points to 32 to take the crucial lead.

In the second set, Rae-Smith broke the service of Sania and Barbora once, but it was the latter who dominated after that, winning four out of seven break points.