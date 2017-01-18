»
1-min read

Australian Open 2017: Sania and Barbora Cruise Into Second Round

AFP

First published: January 18, 2017, 2:30 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Australian Open 2017: Sania and Barbora Cruise Into Second Round
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Melbourne: Former World No. 1 doubles player Sania Mirza advanced to the second round of Australian Open on Wednesday.

Sania and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova outplayed UK’s Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s doubles.

Sania and Barbora started on a positive note, winning in exactly one hour.

They did not face a single break point in the first set, winning 38 points to 32 to take the crucial lead.

In the second set, Rae-Smith broke the service of Sania and Barbora once, but it was the latter who dominated after that, winning four out of seven break points.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Off Centre With Amitav Ghosh

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.