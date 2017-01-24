Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza Enters Mixed Doubles Quarters

Melbourne: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is through to the mixed doubles quarterfinal of the Australian Open along with her partner Ivan Dodig on Tuesday with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Alexander Peya and Zheng Saisai.

The result means Sania Mirza will be and Dodig will take on Rohan Bopanna and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, who beat Lukasz Kubot and Chan Yung-jan 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 earlier in the day to ensure their entry into the last eight.

Mirza and Dodig were far from their best as they committed 19 unforced errors as compared to 17 by Peya and Zheng and that led to the Indo-Croat pair to lose the first set 2-6.

But the second seeds roared back into the match by taking the next set 6-3 and then holding their nerves to prevail in the tie-breaker in the decider.