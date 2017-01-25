Australian Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Beat Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski to Enter Semis
Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig. (Getty Images)
Melbourne: Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig held their nerves and saved two match points against Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski before pulling off a tense win to seal a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The second seeded Indo-Croatian team of Sania and Dodig felt the heat in the Super Tie-breaker but kept clam and not only saved two match points but also walked away with a 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 win in the quarterfinals.
Bopanna and Canadian Gabriela were left to rue missed chances in the 67-minute match.
Sania had also lost in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals with Barbora Strycova but is still alive for her overall seventh and fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam title.
Meanwhile, Zeel Desai has reached the junior girls' singles quarterfinals as her opponent, fifth seed Serbian, Olga Danilovic, retired after leading the opening set 5-3.
