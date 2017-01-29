New Delhi: Sania Mirza's bid to win her seventh Grand Slam title ended on a dejected note as she and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig suffered a straight-set defeat against Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles final of Australian Open on Sunday.

The Indo-Croatian pair lost 6-2, 6-4 to Spears and Cabal in a match that lasted just 1 hour and three minutes.

Sania and Dodig started on a poor note and were trailing 1-5 at one stage in the first set. Spears and Cabal didn't give the Indo-Croatian pair any breathing space and finished the set off 6-2.

The second set was a slightly more competitive affair with the Indo-Croatian pair taking a 3-1 lead. But sadly for Sania, Spears and Cabal were in no mood to back off.

They came back strongly to make it 4-4 and once the crowd started cheering on the duo, they didn't waste any opportunity to finish the championship set off at 6-4. Spears served for the match in the 10th game and wasn't subjected to any pressure, winning the game with a forehand smash.

#Spears: "It is an amazing event and we as players do love coming here. This one was for my Mum" #ausopen pic.twitter.com/X81Xb5ilua — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

Sania-Dodig overcame a tough one-hour-18-minute battle in the semi-final against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, (10-5) on Friday while Abigail and Cabal had defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Aussie Chris Guiccione 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the last four stage.

Sania, who won her maiden Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009 with Mahesh Bhupathi, was partnering Dodig in the second Grand Slam final. Earlier, Sania and Dodig had reached the final of the 2016 French Open but lost to Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in the summit clash.

Sania has six grand slams to her name (3 women's doubles and 3 mixed doubles).

Leander Paes leads the charge in the Open era with 10 Mixed Doubles Grand Slam titles, starting with a title in the 1999 Wimbledon with then partner Lisa Raymond, while former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupati is second with 8 wins.