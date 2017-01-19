»
1-min read

Australian Open 2017: Serena Williams Routs Lucie Safarova to Reach Third Round

Reuters

First published: January 19, 2017, 5:04 PM IST | Updated: 8 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Australian Open 2017: Serena Williams Routs Lucie Safarova to Reach Third Round
Serena Williams. (Getty Images)

Melbourne: Serena Williams charged into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 win over Czech Lucie Safarova.

The second seeded American, bidding for a seventh title at Melbourne Park, served up a storm, clubbing 15 aces and 35 winners in the 86-minute contest under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams blew two match points in an uncharacteristic lapse but closed it out on the third with a searing forehand down the line that Safarova did well to get a racket to.

Williams next faces compatriot Nicole Gibbs for a place in the fourth round.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.