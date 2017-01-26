Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams Battles Past CoCo Vandeweghe to Reach Final
Melbourne: Venus Williams rolled back the years to battle into her first Grand Slam final since 2009 Thursday, brushing off the dangerous Coco Vendeweghe at the Australian Open.
The focused 36-year-old was imperious in banishing her power-hitting fellow American 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena, striking a blow for the tennis old guard.
Match statistics from the Australian Open women's semi-final between Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe on Thursday:
Time: 2hr 26min
Vandeweghe Williams
10 Aces 11
11 Double Faults 5
37 Winners 30
51 Unforced Errors 35
1/13 Break Point Conversions 5/9
96 Total Points Won 107
