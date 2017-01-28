LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Australian Open 2017, Final: Serena Williams Beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to Clinch 23rd Grand Slam Title

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 4:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page

History beckons for Serena Williams at the Australian Open on Saturday as she targets a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title — with her sister, Venus, standing in the way.

It will be the 29th major final for Serena since making her Grand Slam debut in Australia in 1998, and she powered through to the decider without dropping a set.

Much less predictably, her elder sister will be on the other side of the net, searching for her first Grand Slam crown in nine long years since Wimbledon in 2008.

A seventh Melbourne triumph for Serena will finally push her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles, with only Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 still to beat.

Jan 28, 2017 4:26 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:55 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:38 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

It's all over at the Rod Laver Arena as Serena finishes off in style to take the second set 6-4, winning her 23rd Grand Slam title.


Jan 28, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

What a rally between the two superstars. Venus' shot just lands on the line and Serena had to adjust her shot and makes an unforced error. Venus leads 30-15 off Serena's serve. However Serena wins a fierce backhand point to make it 30-30.


Jan 28, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)

Venus holds her serve to make it 5-4 in the second set. The elder sister is simply delaying the inevitable as Serena will now serve for the historic title in Melbourne.


Jan 28, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

Serena holds her serve to make it 5-3 in the second set. Serena is just one game away from clinching the historic title.


Jan 28, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Serve Broken: Serena take hold of the final by the scruff of its neck as she breaks Venus' serve to take a 4-3 lead into the set. The younger sister closing in on history.


Jan 28, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

In the next point, Serena's backhand pickup fails to cross the net and the chair umpire screams deuce. Venus is giving it her all in the second set.


Jan 28, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Another ace from Venus Williams to equal the game at 30-30. The next point was even better. A brilliant rally between the two sisters and in the end the point was decided by an unforced error by Venus. Serena leads 40-30 off the serve of Venus.


Jan 28, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

The second set remains on serve as Serena now manages to hold her serve. 3-3 with Venus to serve now.


Jan 28, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

The good thing about the second set is that both sister are managing to hold on to their respective serves. Venus now hits a fierce ace to take a 3-2 lead in the second set. Awesome stuff this!


Jan 28, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

This unforced error will hurt Venus. The elder sister had Serena on the ropes and she had the golder opportunity to make it 40-40, but her forehand drive again hits the net and Serena makes it 2-2 in the second set.


Jan 28, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

Serena leads 40-30 off her serve now as Venus' cross court return hits the net. 


Jan 28, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Brilliant comeback from Venus as after being 0-40 down, she has managed to hold her serve to take a slender 2-1 lead in the second set. It's like a Tom and Jerry fight out there! Serena to serve now.


Jan 28, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

Venus dug deep and managed to win three consecutive points as the umpire screams Deuce. Now a brilliant cross court shot to win the advantage off her serve.


Jan 28, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

Venus is looking short on confidence at the moment as she is making a few unforced errors that is helping Serena consolidate. 3 break points for Serena in the third game of the second set.


Jan 28, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

Serena hits back in the only fashion that she know - winning the next game to make it 1-1 in the second set.


Jan 28, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Venus takes the first game of the second set to issue as rallying cry that she is not going to roll over and let her younger sister take home the title.


Jan 28, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Serena wins first set 6-4 in 41 minutes. Back to back unforced errors by a dejected looking Venus gave her sister the edge and at 40-0, Serena served a fierce ace to clinch the first set.


Jan 28, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)

Venus manages to hold her serve to make it 5-4 in the first set. Serena Williams to serve now and if she manages to hold it, she will take a 1-0 lead in the championship match.


Jan 28, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

3 consecutive games won by Serena as she is starting to look unbeatable once more. Serena now leads the first set 5-3. Venus to serve now.


Jan 28, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

That should release some pressure off Serena as Venus goes for a strong forehand winner but hits the ball long. And then Serena hits and ace to make it 30-30.


Jan 28, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Venus is not going to be bogged down and she is forcing Serena to make errors off the baseline. Venus now leads 0-30 in the game.


Jan 28, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

Serve Broken: Serena is hitting the form at the right time. First she came running down to the court and sliced the ball with Venus at the baseline to make it 30-40. Then a strong backhand drive helps her take a 4-3 lead in the first set. Serena can now consolidate by holding her serve.


Jan 28, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)

Finally Serena manages to hold her serve and the set is now locked at 3-3. Venus tried to hit a backhand cross court shot but it went long.


Jan 28, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Serena is miles off from her usual game as she is making errors and double faults at the premium. Venus may benefit in the end of her sister's struggles.


Jan 28, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Venus the first player to hold her serve in the match and she now leads 3-2. Serena under pressure now as Venus is starting to cause problems


Jan 28, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Serve Broken: This is simply bizarre. Another double fault by Serena and the set is now locked at 2-2. None of the two players have managed to hold onto their serves so far.


Jan 28, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)

The advantage was with Venus as she had gained the Advantage after Serena hit another double fault. But Serena made it 40-40 again courtesy of a fierce ace .


Jan 28, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)

An uncharacteristic double fault from Serena helps Venus make it 40-40 in the game. The sisters are struggling to hold their serves at the moment.


Jan 28, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

What a rally! Venus seemed to be in pole position to win the first point of the serve of Serena but her cut shot fails to go over the net and Serena takes the lead.


Jan 28, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)

Serve Broken: Couple of back to back unforced errors from Venus now gifts Serena 2-1 lead into the first set. Serena will look to consolidate now by holding her serve.


Jan 28, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

Venus saves another break point as a brilliant backhand stoke across the net stuns Serena who never even moved. 40-40 again in the third game of the first set.


Jan 28, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Serena took a 30-40 lead off the serve of Venus in the third game but a brilliant volley by the net helps Venus save a break point. The two sisters are going at it at the moment.


Jan 28, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)

Break Point: Another unforced error by Serena as she hits the ball long and Venus breaks Serena in the second game of the first set. Both sisters have their serves broken early on. 


Jan 28, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

An uncharacteristic unforced error by Serena gifts Venus the advantage in the second game. Break Point for Venus.


Jan 28, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Venus hits a brilliant backhand to equal the second game 30-30 but Serena comes up with a fierce ace to lead 40-30.


Jan 28, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Break Point: Serena looking in sublime form early on as she hits a brilliant cross court shot to go 1-0 up in the first set. Serena will serve now as Venus is under the pump straight away.


Jan 28, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

First blood to Serena as she wins the first two point of the day. Serena now leading 0-30 off the serve of Venus in the first game.


Jan 28, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

Coin toss.



Jan 28, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

The sisters are on the court warming up at the moment. A historic clash in the offing for the fans as both Serena and Venus are eyeing glory in Melbourne


Jan 28, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Hello friends and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Women's Singles Final of the 2017 Australian Open between Serena Williams and Venus Williams


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.