Australian Open 2017, Final: Serena Williams Beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to Clinch 23rd Grand Slam Title

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page
History beckons for Serena Williams at the Australian Open on Saturday as she targets a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title — with her sister, Venus, standing in the way.
It will be the 29th major final for Serena since making her Grand Slam debut in Australia in 1998, and she powered through to the decider without dropping a set.
Much less predictably, her elder sister will be on the other side of the net, searching for her first Grand Slam crown in nine long years since Wimbledon in 2008.
A seventh Melbourne triumph for Serena will finally push her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles, with only Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 still to beat.
A look at how @serenawilliams broke Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles in the Open era by winning this year's @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/gdEeljJ7Ua— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) January 28, 2017
.@serenawilliams becomes the undisputed queen of women's tennis in the Open era#AusOpen #AusOpen2017 pic.twitter.com/pJ5pgsy7m2— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) January 28, 2017
That is a well-deserved finger-wag, @serenawilliams. ☝️🏆#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Kjk8RgOhFW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Your #AusOpen 2017 champion @serenawilliams doing a lap of honour with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. pic.twitter.com/OOiMQfvcwI— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
#Venus, to #Serena: "Your win has always been my win. All the times I couldn't be there... didn't get there, you were there" #trophyinthefam https://t.co/pjLY6bj3c1— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
“Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be.” Well done @serenawilliams on your 23rd Grand Slam title #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LPtr9G52B0— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
#Serena, on #Venus: "We'll see her again next year... I don't like the word 'comeback.' She never left." #AusOpen— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
There was plenty at stake for Serena in the #AusOpen 2017 final. pic.twitter.com/LRx7Fl48uP— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
In a league of her own@serenawilliams def. #Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 to earn a record 2️⃣3️⃣rd Grand Slam singles 🏆, her 7th at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/S4cCsEoHGx— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
#Venus down a break in the 2nd set #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LVDnZXammu— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
So we have the dream finals from yesteryear- Serena vs Venus and Roger vs Rafa. How amazing is that? #AusOpen— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2017
Sisters in sync #AusOpen #Venus #Serena— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
👭 pic.twitter.com/yXWudqSNps
Good catch #WooliesBallkids #AusOpen #Venus #Serena pic.twitter.com/lZ4AjBO2C4— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
London,— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Paris,
New York,
Melbourne.
All eyes on this sister showdown from our Grand Slam Oval here at #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Z120OVlo5A
The Final: Set 1 Summary #Venus vs #Serena #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9dfKJkdaY1— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Serena, solid.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
After 41 minutes, the younger Williams grabs the 1st set 6-4. She's now a set away from Grand Slam No. 23#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tsVzrclcDY
After just going with first initials throughout the tournament, full first names on the scoreboard tonight. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PmTlVPlaji— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2017
#Venus, on #Serena: "When I’m on the court with her, I’m playing the best competitor in the game... I don’t think I’m chump change either." pic.twitter.com/15lkWCbo8h— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
#Serena has her eyes on the Championship #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gOtz0ckOAF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Venus vs Serena. I feel like I'm 8 years old. 😍😍😍— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2017
Court = 1, Racquet = 0 #Serena vs #Venus #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/If59ZX0bYD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Grand Slam Oval abuzz watching Williams v Williams. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/oYhT71hhb5— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Coin toss.
Coin toss assisted by @anz_au #TennisHotShot Mary-June at the #AusOpen 2017 women’s singles final #Serena vs #Venus— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Venus to serve. pic.twitter.com/CkSSU0p54a
#Serena & #Venus face off for the #AusOpen women's final— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
📻: https://t.co/vU8PcBquWp
📈: https://t.co/jKnVqnj1ag
📰: https://t.co/MamyTT25tG pic.twitter.com/eYuZRHcynq
The women’s final has arrived. Welcome @Venuseswilliams and @serenawilliams onto RLA #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/B5py04fp0k— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
At the ready.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
The last moments before Venus and Serena take to the court. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/H6lrJ4wBp3
.@Toby_Francis performs 'True Colors' and the national anthem "Advance Australia Fair" ahead of tonight's women's singles final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/hmC0JbHaoy— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
That was then.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017
Year: 2003
Who: Venus & Serena
Score: 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4
Champion: Serena #ausopen pic.twitter.com/aQwCGOEksa
