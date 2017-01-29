Australian Open: Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal to Win Record-Extending 18th Slam

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal make their unexpected return as Grand Slam finalists in a classic Australian Open decider that nobody saw coming but which has sent tremors of excitement through the sport.
Even the two combatants would never have predicted they would meet again in the Melbourne final, but the stars have aligned after the early exits of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Jan 29, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:51 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:45 pm (IST)
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win Australian Open 2017 title
Jan 29, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)
Federer makes it 40-40 with a solid forehand. DEUCE to decide.
Jan 29, 2017 5:40 pm (IST)
Championship game for Federer.
Can Nadal stop him?
Jan 29, 2017 5:38 pm (IST)
A forced error from Nadal. Federer wins this game.
He leads 5-3 in the final set.
Jan 29, 2017 5:37 pm (IST)
A 192 kmph speed ace from Nadal. It's 40-40 now.
Jan 29, 2017 5:36 pm (IST)
26 shots in that rally and now Federer has fourth break point of the game.
Jan 29, 2017 5:34 pm (IST)
Two back-to-back points from Nadal. It is 40-40. It's DEUCE.
Jan 29, 2017 5:33 pm (IST)
Comeback! Nadal makes it 15-40.
Can he pull this off?
Jan 29, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)
Federer does it again. He is playing calmly. Nadal goes for a big show and the ball lands outside the line. 30-0 for Fedex
Jan 29, 2017 5:31 pm (IST)
Federer starts the game in his own way. He takes the opening point of the game. 15-0
Jan 29, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)
And, Federer does it in his own style. He takes 4-3 lead in the final set. Brilliant show from him.
Jan 29, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)
Back-to-back points for Federer. The game belongs to him. 40-0 to him.
Jan 29, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)
Federer takes the opening point with an ace. 15-0
Jan 29, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)
Point for Federer. The Swiss maestro makes it 3-3 in the final set.
Jan 29, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)
Federer wins a point with a magnificent forehand. Advantage Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
Forced error from Federer. Advantage Nadal.
Jan 29, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
Nadal wins a point with an excellent forehand. It's DEUCE.
Jan 29, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
The ball pitches outside the line. Federer makes it 40-30.
Jan 29, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)
Forced error from Federer!
Nadal makes it 15-30 now.
Jan 29, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)
Federer's trademark! What a backhand from him. It was out of Nadal's reach. 15-0 for Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)
Nadal serving in Game No. 6
Jan 29, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:18 pm (IST)
Federer breaks and makes it 2-3.
Nadal still leading.
Jan 29, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)
A solid forehand and Federer wins the point to make it 40-15.
Jan 29, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)
Nadal wins the game and makes it 3-1 in the final set against Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)
Deuce No. 2! Mindbogling forehand from Rafa. 40-40 again.
Jan 29, 2017 5:13 pm (IST)
Federer takes the point with another backhand . Advantage Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)
An outside-the-line shot from Nadal. It's DEUCE. Who will win this game?
Jan 29, 2017 5:11 pm (IST)
Federer takes the point with a superb backhand. He makes it 30-30 now.
Jan 29, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)
Federer loses the point with a backhand unforced error. Nadal leads 30-0
Jan 29, 2017 5:08 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)
Federer takes the game with a solid backhand.
Nadal leads the final set 2-1.
Jan 29, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)
Nadal challenges! But goes in Federer's favour. Federer leads the game 40-0
Jan 29, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)
Positive start from Federer. He makes 15-0.
Jan 29, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)
An unforced error from Federer. Nadal takes 2-0 lead in the final set.
Jan 29, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)
A forehand down the line from Nadal. Advantage Nadal.
Jan 29, 2017 5:03 pm (IST)
Deuce No. 2. Nadal levels it again with a forehand.
Jan 29, 2017 5:03 pm (IST)
Federer gets lucky. The ball hits the net chord. Advantage Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)
It's DEUCE. Nadal makes it 40-40 with a solid forehand.
Jan 29, 2017 5:01 pm (IST)
Unforced error! Federer loses the point. Nadal makes it 30-14. Will it be a deuce or Fedex will take away?
Jan 29, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)
What a comeback! Federer makes it 40-15 with a solid backhand.
Jan 29, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)
Rafael Nadal breaks and wins the opening game of the decider. Crowd erupts in joy. Vamos Rafa
Jan 29, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)
Who will win the Australian Open 2017 title?
Federer
Nadal
Jan 29, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)
The deciding set begins. Nadal is off to a brilliant start. He leads 30-0.
Jan 29, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
FOURTH SET
Rafael Nadal takes the fourth set 6-3 against Roger Federer. Fifth set to decide the champion.
Jan 29, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)
Solid ace! Nadal serves like a fire. He leads the fourth set 5-2.
Can he win this game to make it 2-2 in the match?
Jan 29, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)
The games belongs to Federer. He wins it with a solid ace.
Nadal leads the fourth set 4-2.
Jan 29, 2017 4:36 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)
What a forehand! Vamos Rafa! This is what crowd said after Nadal takes the game point with a solid backhand.
Nadal leads 4-1 in the fourth set.
Jan 29, 2017 4:24 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:24 pm (IST)
Can Nadal make it 2-2 in the match?
YES
NO
Jan 29, 2017 4:23 pm (IST)
BREAK OF SERVE: Rafel Nadal breaks the Federer serve with a superlative display, to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth set
Jan 29, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)
Forced error! Federer loses the games and Nadal takes a 2-1 lead in the fourth set.
Jan 29, 2017 4:17 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)
Federer wins the game with a solid backhand. What a shot from him.
He makes 1-all in the fourth set.
Jan 29, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)
Unforced Error: Federer loses the game with a forehand. Nadal takes 1-0 lead in the fourth set.
Jan 29, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
THIRD SET:
Roger Federer wins the third set 6-1. He goes up 2-1 in the match.
Jan 29, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
THIRD SET:
Roger Federer wins the third set 6-1. He goes up 2-1 in the match.
Jan 29, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)
Set point for Federer.
Can Nadal stop him?
Jan 29, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)
Roger Federer wins the break with a backhand winner. He takes 5-1 lead in the third set. No second thoughts, the set belong to the Swiss.
Jan 29, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)
Federer takes a few minutes this time. He leads 4-1 in the third set.
Can Nadal make a comeback?
Jan 29, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)
What a left-hand forehand from Nadal.
After a five series of deuce, Nadal makes it 1-3 against Federer in the third set.
Jan 29, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)
Double break point for Federer to go up a double-break on Nadal. It is 40-love now. Deuce to decide.
Jan 29, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)
Forced error:
Nadal: 24
Federer: 24
Jan 29, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)
ACE: Federer seals it with another perfect ace to go up 3-0
Jan 29, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)
BREAK OF SERVE: Momentum shifts again and it Federer who is in front in the third set at 2-0
Jan 29, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)
BREAK POINT: Both players hitting deep shots into the baseline and Federer hits that on the half-volley and it gets the cormer, break-point Federer
Jan 29, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)
Federer misses the backhand and allows Nadal to claw back to 15-30
Jan 29, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
MAGIC: You need to see it to believe it, Federer hits a cross court passing forehand on the run to go 0-15 up on the Rafa serve, and then hits another cross court winner to open up a 0-30 lead
Jan 29, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)
Hollywood actor Eric Bana, an Australian by birth, is in the audience here. Can seen talking to the legend Rod Laver
Jan 29, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)
FEDERER HOLDS: He makes heavy weather of it but finally holds on to his serve to lead the third set 1-0
Jan 29, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)
DEUCE NUMBER 4: Another Federer mistake gave Rafa the break point and the Swiss comes right back with another ace
Jan 29, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)
DEUCE NUMBER 3: Same situation, Nadal had the break point but Federer serves another ace to save it again
Jan 29, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)
DEUCE NUMBER 2: An unforced error from Federer gave Nadal a break point but the Swiss master serves his 6th ace to tie the game on Deuce again
Jan 29, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)
Federer ran away to a 40-0 lead in the first game of the second set but Nadal comes back to take three points in a row to tie the game at DEUCE
Jan 29, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)
NADAL WINS SECOND SET: It was a perfect service game from Nadal and he takes the second set 6-3 to square it all up. Set apiece now and the final is living up to its billing here
Jan 29, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)
FEDERER HOLDS: Easy service game and Federer makes it 3-5, Nadal to serve for the set now
Jan 29, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)
GAME NADAL: Rafael Nadal wins that service game easily to make it 5-2 in the second set. Federer will serve to stay in the set.
Jan 29, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)
Confident start by Nadal, goes up 30-0. Targetting Federer's backhand. And a wild forehand from Fedex makes it 40-0 in favour of Nadal
Jan 29, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
FEDERER HOLDS: Roger Federer wobbles a bit to let Nadal come back to 40-30, but serves well to hold on and make it 2-4
Jan 29, 2017 3:15 pm (IST)
Federer making Nadal work there and takes a 40-0 lead in the game, has three game points to make it 2-4
Jan 29, 2017 3:11 pm (IST)
FEDERER BREAKS BACK: Roger Federer makes up for one service break at least. Takes that game to make it 4-1
Jan 29, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
FEDEX COMES BACK: Getting the rhythm going again and hitting some pinpoint winners, Federer up 0-30 on the Rafa serve
Jan 29, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
NADAL UP 4-0: Roger Federer misses that forehand to give Rafael Nadal his second break of serve of the set, the Spanisard leads 4-0
Jan 29, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)
NADAL AT HIS BEST: Rafael Nadal goes up 0-40 with a string of classic service returns to put more pressure on Federer
Jan 29, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
NADAL HOLDS: Rafael Nadal holds after a lot of pressure from Federer and goes up 3-0 in the second set
Jan 29, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)
DEUCE NUMBER 3: Nadal plays the perfect point to comeback and tie the game again
Jan 29, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
Federer at the age of 35 is stretching like a 17-yer old youngster, and gets the advantage for a second breakpoint in the game
Jan 29, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)
DEUCE NUMBER 2: Nadal takes the advantage with a winner and Federer come abck with his own
Jan 29, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
DEUCE: Nadal does what he does best, keeps the ball in play for long enough for the opponent to make a mistake while trying to push the issue
Jan 29, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
BREAK POINT: Roger Federer hits a deep return and Nadal is struggling here
Jan 29, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
COMEBACK: Federer comes right back and makes it 30-30, you can't give an inch to your opponent in these matches
Jan 29, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)
FABULOUS FOREHAND: The inside out forehand is working and Rafael Nadal is putting some daylight between himself and Federer. Goes up 30-0
Jan 29, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)
NADAL BREAKS: He targets the Federer backhand again and again and again and gets his break, Nadal leads 2-0
Jan 29, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)
DEUCE: Federer comes back from the brink to save the break point
Jan 29, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)
BREAK POINT: Great forehand pass there from Nadal to get his first break point of the match
Jan 29, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)
LUCKY: It is Federer's turn to get lucky, ball hits the net chord and drops in Nadal's court, Federer claws back to 30-30
Jan 29, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)
DOUBLE FAULT: Federer makes some uncharacteristic mistakes early in the second set
Jan 29, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)
GAME NADAL: Rafael Nadal serves an ace to go up 1-0 in the second set and will now look to put pressure on Federer's serve
Jan 29, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)
Unforced Errors from Roger Federer allows Nadal to move up 40-15 in the opening game
Jan 29, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
VOLLEY: Perfect backhand volley from Nadal to level the opening game of the second set at 15-15, Nadal needs to find his touch quickly here
Jan 29, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)
TOP DRAW: Federer gets to set point with that fabulous serve and then serves an ace to grab the first set 6-4 and takes the initiative in the match.
Jan 29, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
VINTAGE NADAL: Great play from the Spaniard, wrong foots Federer with a spinning forehand winner, holds serve to make it 4-5 but Federer will be serving for the first set
Jan 29, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)
GREAT SECOND SERVE: Nadal powers in a great second serve ace to go up 30-15 and then induces a backhand error from Federer to go 40-15 up. He needs more of this Rafa and keep it tight because Federer is looking in great shape
Jan 29, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)
FEDERER IN FULL FLOW: What a service game, gave no chance to Rafa to make a comeback there, Federer leads the set 5-3, Nadal serving to stay in the first set
Jan 29, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)
BREAK OF SERVE: First blood to Roger Federer, he breaks the Nadal serve to go 4-3 up here. Federer has looked perfect on court and not taking anything away from his greatness, Nadal's marathon semi-final against Dimitrov must have taken a toll on his body and it is visible early
Jan 29, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
PRESSURE: Roger Federer hitting the ball deep and precise to put pressure on the Rafa backhand and forces an error to go 15-30 up and then produces a great volley to get two break points
Jan 29, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)
GAME FEDERER: His best service game so far, the forehand is working, the aces are coming through and Federer is working like clockwork right now, 3-3
Jan 29, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)
Big Federer forehand followed by big Federer serve and he serves up an ace to go 40-0 up
Jan 29, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)
NADAL HOLDS: El Matador Rafael Nadal holds his serve to love there and takes a 3-2 lead in the set
Jan 29, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)
Too good from Nadal, making Federer run around the court and attacking his backhand there, these two legends know so much about each other's game that sometimes it must be getting scary for either as to how to not let the opponent take advantage of the perceived weaknesses
Jan 29, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)
FEDERER HOLDS: Another easy service hold and the opening set is tied at 2-2. Nadal will have to do more as the game goes on in order to threaten the Federer serve
Jan 29, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
Federer goes 40-15 up on his serve, Nadal doing his best to keep the 17-time slam champion on his toes but Federer showing his quality time and again
Jan 29, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)
LUCKY: Roger Federer puts pressure on Nadal there but the Mallorcan is lucky, the ball hits the net chord and falls far away from the Swiss master, Nadal holds to go 2-1 up
Jan 29, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)
DOUBLE FAULT: Rafael Nadal gets that wrong to allow Federer a window of hope there with both men tied at 30-30
Jan 29, 2017 2:16 pm (IST)
Uncharacteristic backhand error there from Federer, Nadal moves ahead 30-15
Jan 29, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)
GLORIOUS: The vintage Federer forehand at work there, gave no chance to Rafa Nadal there
Jan 29, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
FEDERER HOLDS: That will settle the nerves then, Fedex holds his serve, but Nadal is already working up and down the court
Jan 29, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)
Federer's serve looking good there, he takes a 30-15 lead
Jan 29, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)
GAME NADAL: The battle is up and running, Rafael Nadal holds his serve easily
Jan 29, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)
Nadal off to a great start. He takes the first point of the opening set. 15-0
Jan 29, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:05 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)
Who will win the Australian Open 2017 Final?
ROGER FEDERER
OR
RAFAEL NADAL
Jan 29, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
TOSS:
Nadal has won the toss. He will serve first against Federer.
Jan 29, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)
The one we've all been waiting for. The Federer-Nadal battle starts now.
Here we go!!!!!!
Jan 29, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
RAFA - FEDERER: head to head
OVERALL
In 34 matches, Federer has won 11, Nadal 23
Nadal leads 6-2 in grand slam finals
Jan 29, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
ROGER FEDERER:
Born: Aug. 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland. (Age: 35)
GRAND SLAM TITLES (17):
Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010
French Open 2009
Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012
US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008
Jan 29, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
RAFAEL NADAL:
Born: June 3, 1986 in Manacor, Mallorca. (Age: 30)
GRAND SLAM TITLES (14):
Australian Open 2009
French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
Wimbledon 2008, 2010
US Open 2010, 2013
Jan 29, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
TWO LEGENDS - One EPIC Showdown
Jan 29, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Both players stand to make plenty of HISTORY in the final.
At 35 years, 174 days Federer can become the second oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era, after Australia's Ken Rosewall. Meanwhile Nadal is bidding to become the first man since 1968 to win each of the four major titles twice.
It will be Federer's sixth Australian Open final and 28th Grand Slam decider in total, and caps a marvellous comeback after the second half of last season was ruined by a knee injury, with his ranking dipping to 17.
Jan 29, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
The Mallorcan has spent well over five hours more on court than Federer, and has one fewer day of rest before the final after his epic semi-final wrapped up in the early hours of Saturday.
Yet Nadal has done it before in Melbourne in 2009, when he pounded out a longer five-set semi-final against Fernando Verdasco, and two days later conquered Federer in the final -- in another five-setter.
Perhaps significantly, in five out of the past nine years, the man who has played his semi-final second has gone on to win the final.
Jan 29, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Nadal appears to hold the edge over his great rival, at least on paper, with a 23-11 win-loss record against Federer, 6-2 in major finals and 3-0 at the Australian Open.
But Nadal insists his past Grand Slam supremacy over Federer will have no bearing on the outcome.
Jan 29, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Federer, who also needed five sets to get past world number four and fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the semis, spoke of the "magnitude" of his match against Nadal.
Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
"It is special to play with Roger in a final of a Grand Slam, I cannot lie," Nadal said, after surviving a nailbiting, five-set semi-final with Grigor Dimitrov.
Jan 29, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Either Federer, 35, will expand his record haul of major singles titles with his 18th, or 30-year-old Nadal will close the gap on the Swiss legend by winning his 15th.
Jan 29, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
It promises to be a final to savour between the two old warriors, who have both returned from injury to set up their 35th career meeting and ninth for a Grand Slam title.
Jan 29, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
Even the two combatants would never have predicted they would meet again in the Melbourne final, but the stars have aligned after the early exits of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Jan 29, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal make their unexpected return as Grand Slam finalists on Sunday in a classic Australian Open decider that nobody saw coming but which has sent tremors of excitement through the sport.
Jan 29, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Australian Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.