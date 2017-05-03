Azlan Shah 2017, India vs Japan: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the India's fourth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Japan through our live blog.

Preview:

India have been hot and in the tournament so far and are coming into this clash on the back of a draw, a win and a loss in the three matches that they have played so far.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0. But Roelant Oltman's troops lost to Australia 3-1 in their third match of the tournament on Tuesday.