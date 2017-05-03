Azlan Shah 2017, India vs Japan: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the India's fourth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Japan through our live blog.
Preview:
India have been hot and in the tournament so far and are coming into this clash on the back of a draw, a win and a loss in the three matches that they have played so far.
After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0. But Roelant Oltman's troops lost to Australia 3-1 in their third match of the tournament on Tuesday.
.@azlancup @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @jha_hockey @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 @mandeepsingh995 FT! After coming from behind twice, hat-trick hero @mandeepsingh995 inspires India to a win over Japan on 3 May.#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/kzyjxt7aj6— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
.@azlancup @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @jha_hockey @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 @mandeepsingh995 58' GOAAALL! Hat-trick for @mandeepsingh995 as he finishes beautifully on the turn. Score: 🇮🇳 4⃣ - 3⃣ 🇯🇵#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/yA56mswyoz— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
.@azlancup @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @jha_hockey @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 @mandeepsingh995 45' GOAL! Japan score immediately to get their noses in front, courtesy Genki Mitani's goal. Score: 🇮🇳 2⃣ - 3⃣ 🇯🇵#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
Give it up for India’s poacher in the box Talwinder Singh as he plays his 50th International game on 3rd May!#INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/kZ1KXrbXkM— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
.@azlancup @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @jha_hockey @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 15' It's all square between India and Japan at the end of the first quarter. Score: 🇮🇳 1⃣ - 1⃣ 🇯🇵#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
.@azlancup @IndiaSports @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI @jha_hockey @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @16Sreejesh @manpreetpawar07 Here are the Starting XIs for #INDvJPN on 3 May. Tune into Star Sports & Hotstar from 1:35 PM IST for LIVE action! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/QNKbSx8COG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
India will look to fight back with a win at the @azlancup 2017 as they face Japan on 3 May, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/xvbsn2ZcMN— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2017
