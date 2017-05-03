LIVE NOW
Azlan Shah 2017, India vs Japan: As It Happened

News18.com | May 3, 2017, 3:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the India's fourth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Japan through our live blog.

Preview:

India have been hot and in the tournament so far and are coming into this clash on the back of a draw, a win and a loss in the three matches that they have played so far.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in the opening match of the tournament, the Men in Blue blanked New Zealand 3-0. But Roelant Oltman's troops lost to Australia 3-1 in their third match of the tournament on Tuesday.

May 3, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

GOALLLLLLL! Mandeep scores his third goal of the day as he gives India lead in the match. India now leads 4-3 in the match and this is Mandeep's 5th goal of the tournament.


May 3, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

Three minutes to go in the final quarter and the matches is till locked at 3-3.


May 3, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Japan get a free-hit and India lose their referral as video referee confirms no penalty corner.


May 3, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

India claiming a penalty corner but on-field umpire says no and that's why the Men In Blue have asked for a referral.


May 3, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

Penalty corner for India and a perfect opportunity to take the lead. But Rupinder Pal Singh makes a mess yet again and shoots way wide. 8 minutes to go in final quarter.


May 3, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

GOAL: Mandeep Singh bundles the ball inside the goal and level the match for India in the final quarter.


May 3, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

Great chance for Mandeep to equalise but his shot flies way way wide of the target.


May 3, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Great save by Shimmoto to keep Rupinder Pal Singh's shot out and Akashdeep Singh hits the ball wide on the rebound.


May 3, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

Penalty corner for India in right at the start of the final quarter.


May 3, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)

GOAL: Japan take the lead once again as Akash Chikte makes another error. Mitani hits a fierce shot straight at Chikte but he fails to keep the ball out. Japan lead 3-2 at the end of third quarter.


May 3, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

GOAL: Great flick shot from Mandeep to level the score for India in thumping style.


May 3, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

GOAL: What a shocker for India goalkeeper! Akash Chikte was out of position and Yoshihara hit a fierce shot from the edge of the box to give Japan the lead. 


May 3, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Three minutes left in the third quarter and still no sign of a goal in the match.


May 3, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Green card for Talwinder Singh after he nudged Japanese star Tamada onto the ground. India down to 10-men for 2 minutes.


May 3, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

Nothing to separate the two teams so far in the third quarter. India will be mightily surprised with this performance from Japan.


May 3, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)

SV Sunil almost gave India the lead but his reverse shot is expertly saved by Japanese keeper Shimmoto.


May 3, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)

We are underway in the third quarter and India will have to perform out of their skin to take the lead.


May 3, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

First 30 minute ends with the second quarter remaining goalless. India 1 - Japan 1 


May 3, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

Two minutes left in the second quarter to end and the score is still locked at 1-1.


May 3, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Penalty corner for India but this time Rupinder Pal Sing fails to convert as the ball sails way wide of the target.


May 3, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

While going on the attack, India left lot on open space at the back and Japan exploited that on the counter attack. And India could have gone down 2-1 but Ohashi shoots wide.


May 3, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Video referee overturns the decision and no penalty corner for Japan.


May 3, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

Great save by goalkeeper Chikte to keep the score at 1-1. Chaos breaks out in the D and on-field referee has given a penalty corner but India has asked for a video referral.


May 3, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

India have upped the pace of their play a bit in order to get behind the Japanese defenders who have looked solid thus far.


May 3, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

India will have to win this match to remain in contention for the final. But Japan are proving too tough a nut to crack at the moment.


May 3, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)

Second quarter begins and this time Japan start on the frontfoot.


May 3, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Close chance missed by India to go 2-1 up in the match. The shot from the penalty corner was saved by goalkeeper Shimmoto. The ball then fell kindly to Affan Yousuf few yards out of the goal but he hit the ball way wide. 


May 3, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)

Penalty corner for India just on the stroke of the end of 1st quarter because of dangerous play by the Japanese defender.


May 3, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)

GOAL: Poor poor defending from India as Japan equalise thorough Tanaka two minutes before the end of first quarter. 


May 3, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)

Good defending from India as danger has passed now. End to end stuff now as both teams are attacking with great venom.


May 3, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Bad call from the goalkeeper Chikte to leave the ball and Japan are awarded a penalty corner.


May 3, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
 

India celebrate as Rupinder Pal Singh converts from India's first penalty corner of the match. Great start by India.


May 3, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

India make a mess of their attack but are awarded a penalty corner after the ball hits the leg of a Japanese defender.


May 3, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Japan are finding it hard to have a foothold in the match as India are constantly piling on the pressure. Most of the match is currently being played in Japan's half in the first 10 minutes of the quarter.


May 3, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

And we are underway in Ipoh and India have started on the front foot in the match. An early chance for Rupinder Pal Singh but his shot flies wide of the goal.


May 3, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

We are just about to get underway in the first quarter of the match.


May 3, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Both teams are coming out on the pitch for their respective national anthems.


May 3, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)

Big blow for India as skipper and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been ruled out of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 due to MCL injury. Sreejesh picked up the injury during Tuesday's match against Australia.


May 3, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)

The scheduled to start at 1:35 pm IST so stay tuned and we will get you all the live updates once the match starts.


May 3, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

May 3, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India's fourth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 versus Japan.


