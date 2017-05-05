Azlan Shah 2017, India vs Malaysia: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the India's fifth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Malaysia through our live blog.
Preview:
A win away from final, Indian hockey team would like to guard themselves against complacency when they square off with hosts Malaysia in what can turn out to be a tricky encounter in the 26th Azlan Shah Cup.
With defending champions Australia needing just a draw against rank outsiders Japan, India are aware that a slip up against Malaysia can leave them stranded and Great Britain can overtake them in the round-robin league standings.
May 5, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)
Heartbreak for India as they would have wanted to play against Australia in the final of the competition but now will have to be content with a 3/4 play-off match.
May 5, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)
That's it then, India have been beaten 1-0 by hosts Malaysia and they are out of the final now. India will take on New Zealand in the 3rd / 4th place play-offs now.
May 5, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)
Malaysia have been disciplined while India have been very lackluster and the result shows that.
May 5, 2017 7:39 pm (IST)
A training ground routine from the PC also fails to find the net. Sardar passed the ball in and Rupinder didn't shoot and gave the ball back to Sardar, who shot into the side-netting. India trail 1-0 in the match with one minute to go.
May 5, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)
Fourth penalty corner for India and another chance to get back into the match.
May 5, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)
Video referee says nothing happening and India lose their video referral. Replays showed that the ball had hit the stick and not the body of the defender — which Harmanpreet was claiming for.
May 5, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)
Video referee says nothing happening and India lose their video referral. Replays showed that the ball had hit the stick and not the body of the defender — which Harmanpreet was claiming for.
May 5, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)
Penalty corner for India but it is blocked comfortably by one of the Malaysian defender. India ask for the video referral.
May 5, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)
Chinglensana had the opportunity to pull one back for India but his shot flies way over the goal.
May 5, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)
5 minutes to go in the last quarter and India need to score 2 goals minimum.
May 5, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)
Shahril Saabah hit the ball straight at the keeper but Chikte made a mess of it and the ball went inside the goal with comfortable ease. One could say that Sreejesh would have saved it!
May 5, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)
GOAL: Malaysia finally convert from the penalty corner to take a 1-0 lead.
May 5, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)
Another penalty corner for Malaysia as they have come out a different team in this last quarter.
May 5, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)
The ball goes wide from the PC and India are on a swift counter attack. India thought they had their first goal but the Malaysian wall stays put to thwart the Indian attack.
May 5, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)
Malaysian players ask for video referral asking for a penalty corner as the ball hits the leg of Harmanpreet Singh. Video umpire says the same gives a PC for the hosts.
May 5, 2017 7:21 pm (IST)
Green card for Manpreet Singh as India are now down to 10-men for two minutes in the final quarter. Manpreet pushed a player from behind to get the card .
May 5, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)
Last throw of the dice for India as Roelant Oltmans takes away the keeper to bring in an extra out-field player. India going for the jugular!
May 5, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)
Third quarter ends and in the final 15 minutes, India need to win with a margin of +2 to enter the final.
May 5, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)
1 minute left in the third quarter and it is still goalless. Not looking good for the Men In Blue as far as progression is concerned.
May 5, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)
Indian players are trying really hard to conjure up a decent attack but so far they have failed to do so. All their efforts to get a clear cut shot on goal has failed so far. Malaysia on the other hand have looked dangerous on the counter attack.
May 5, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)
5 minutes gone in the third quarter and so far it has been dominated by Malaysia. India on the backfoot.
May 5, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)
Rupinder closes down the attacker early before he could get his shot in and India is let-off once again.
May 5, 2017 7:04 pm (IST)
Video referee says it WAS a stick check by the Indian defender and Malaysia are awarded a PC.
May 5, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)
Close save for India as the PC is saved but Malaysia has asked for video referral as they are saying one of the Indian defenders was responsible for a stick obstruction inside the penalty circle.
May 5, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)
Penalty corner for Malaysia and they have been rewarded for their fast pacy game early in the third quarter.
May 5, 2017 7:00 pm (IST)
Good chance for Malaysia to score early in the third quarter but India goalkeeper Chikte cleared the ball away.
May 5, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)
The players are again out of the pitch after a short break. Indian team must be frustrated with their lack of penetration so far and will look to make amends in this quarter.
May 5, 2017 6:51 pm (IST)
India will have to come up with their A game in the final two quarters to have any chance of sealing a place in the final.
May 5, 2017 6:49 pm (IST)
Second quarter ends and we are still goalless. India need minimum +2 goal difference from this match to progress into the finale.
May 5, 2017 6:46 pm (IST)
Still nothing to separate the two sides as we move in towards the half-time.
May 5, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)
Good play by SV Sunil to steal the ball inside the penalty circle but he could not get a shot away in time and the ball is cleared.
May 5, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
Referee awards another PC for India after a goal-mouth scramble following a great wing-play by Akashdeep Singh. Great chance for India to score but Rupinder skied the ball way into the crowd.
May 5, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)
Second penalty corner for India as Rupinder Pal Singh gets into his zone. But one of the host defenders came rushing out early and India is claiming the ball hit his leg but the Malaysians are saying otherwise. Video referral called for.
May 5, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)
Another great save by the Malaysian keeper. Talwinder Singh with a instinctive reverse hit but Samsul gets down in a flash and stops the ball from going inside the right bottom corner.
May 5, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)
Defensively India have been sound but it's their attacking play which has lacked rhythm so far.
May 5, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)
One again to let you guys know, here are the scenarios and what India have to do to make it into the final -
May 5, 2017 6:30 pm (IST)
What a save by Malaysian keeper Haziq Samshul as he gloves away a fierce drive by Rupinder Pal Singh which was flying into the left top corner.
May 5, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)
Second quarter begins and Mandeep Singh wins India the first penalty corner of the match early in the quarter.
May 5, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)
First quarter ends and still it remains goal less. Both teams are resorting to playcautiously and that has resulted in no decent opportunity for a goal so far.
May 5, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)
Three minutes left in the first quarter and still India haven't carved out a single clear-cut chance to score.
May 5, 2017 6:19 pm (IST)
Free-hit for India after video referee changes the on-field referee's decision to award a penalty corner for the hosts.
May 5, 2017 6:17 pm (IST)
Malaysian players were almost through on goal but great work from Harmanpreet Singh to intercept the ball and clear it from the penalty circle.
May 5, 2017 6:15 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 6:14 pm (IST)
No clear cut chances for either of the two teams so far in the first quarter. Malaysian defence is holding its own against India's high profile attackers.
May 5, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)
India have started on the frontfoot as majority of the match is being played in Malaysia's half.
May 5, 2017 6:08 pm (IST)
And we are underway in Ipoh and this match will decide which team progresses in the final - India or Britain.
May 5, 2017 6:05 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)
May 5, 2017 6:02 pm (IST)
The players are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. Stay tuned as the match is going to start soon.
May 5, 2017 6:01 pm (IST)
The match is now minutes away and India need a win in their final round robin match.
May 5, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)
LOAD MORE
May 5, 2017 4:45 pm (IST)
Catch all the live action of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 clash between India and Malaysia through our live blog.