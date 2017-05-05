Azlan Shah 2017, India vs Malaysia: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the India's fifth match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 against Malaysia through our live blog.

Preview:

A win away from final, Indian hockey team would like to guard themselves against complacency when they square off with hosts Malaysia in what can turn out to be a tricky encounter in the 26th Azlan Shah Cup.

With defending champions Australia needing just a draw against rank outsiders Japan, India are aware that a slip up against Malaysia can leave them stranded and Great Britain can overtake them in the round-robin league standings.