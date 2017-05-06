LIVE NOW
Azlan Shah 2017: India Clinch Bronze Medal, Thrash New Zealand 4-0

News18.com | May 6, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

India's chances of entering the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match

India will now compete for the bronze medal against New Zealand.

May 6, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)

Rupinder Pal Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder score as INDIA thrash KIWIS 4-0


May 6, 2017 5:43 pm (IST)

It has started raining in Ipoh and India want to wrap this up as soon as possible.


May 6, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)

Sloppy pass from Harjeet. There was no one on his right. The ball goes out of the field.


May 6, 2017 5:37 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

GOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!

 

What a GOAL.

 

SV Sunil scores. India take 3-0 lead against New Zealand

 

INDIA 3-0 NEW ZEALAND

 

 


May 6, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)

India dominated in the third quarter. The final 15 minutes underway. 


May 6, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

India are enjoying the lion's share of the possession. 

 


May 6, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)

NZ's Muir tries to get one in down the middle. India clear this with ease. Rupinder is the hero today. 


May 6, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)

Quarter 3 is underway at Azlan Shah Stadium. Can India maintain the lead?


May 6, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

That's the end of Quarter 2.

 

INDIA 2-0 NEW ZEALAND


May 6, 2017 4:58 pm (IST)

Last few minutes of the half is remaining. Can India maintain their lead?


May 6, 2017 4:58 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)

GOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!

 

Rupinder Pal Singh does it again. India take 2-0 lead against Kiwis. Great stuff from him from the penalty corner. That's why he is known as the best PC expert in the world. 

 

INDIA 2-0 NEW ZEALAND


May 6, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)

The ball goes to the right and Akashdeep grabs it from the other end. Good running from him.


May 6, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)
Jenness tries to move in from the right. Great defensive work from Harmanpreet Singh. Superb stuff from him. Can India maintain their lead till the end of second quarter.
 

May 6, 2017 4:44 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

GOAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!

 

Rupinder Pal Singh scores as India take 1-0 lead against Kiwis.

 

INDIA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND


May 6, 2017 4:42 pm (IST)

What an end to the first quarter. Can India take lead in the second quarter?


May 6, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

May 6, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)

