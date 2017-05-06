Azlan Shah 2017: India Clinch Bronze Medal, Thrash New Zealand 4-0

Event Highlights
India's chances of entering the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match
India will now compete for the bronze medal against New Zealand.
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 48' GOAL! Birthday boy @SVSunil24 nets India's third & extends their lead over New Zealand. Score: 🇮🇳 3⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/qhEOjzlPng— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
@rupinderbob3 scored 2 goals to put India in command at the end of the First Half against New Zealand! 🏑 #DilSeDabang #INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/tC1CuUYLnk— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 @rupinderbob3 27' GOAL! @rupinderbob3 doubles India lead with a thunderous PC strike.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
Score: 🇮🇳 2⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/kpqTXlQbjw
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 17' GOAL! @rupinderbob3 strikes low and hard to smash his PC attempt past the GK. Score: 🇮🇳 1⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/ttCP6gGlqW— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 15' Q1 ends! India dominate the 1st quarter by creating chances but the deadlock remains intact. Score: 🇮🇳 0⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 9' SAVE! Akash Chikte parries the ball away to block off New Zealand's attempt on goal. Score: 🇮🇳 0⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/IvP4LU9vRJ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 8' Just over halfway into the first quarter and the deadlock remains intact. Score: 🇮🇳 0⃣ - 0⃣ 🇳🇿#INDvNZL #IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 Pushback! #INDvNZL for Bronze at @azlancup 2017 is underway. Head to @StarSportsIndia 2/HD2 & @hotstartweets for LIVE action. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/OAw8ixfpgG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
.@azlancup @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets @manpreetpawar07 After a brief rain delay, #INDvNZL at the @azlancup 2017 is set to commence shortly. Stay tuned for further updates!#IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
Will @mandeepsingh995 finish as the top goal scorer of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 on 6th May?#IndiaKaGame— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 6, 2017
