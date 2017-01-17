Baba Ramdev Challenges Beijing Olympic Medallist for Wrestling Bout

In the ongoing Pro Wrestling League, Haryana Hammers and Jaipur Ninjas will play the first semifinal match in Delhi on Wednesday.

However, Baba Ramdev’s challenge to 2008 Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik for a wrestling bout has become the talk of the town.

Andrey is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as he had defeated Indian star wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Beijing Olympic, and as Andrey reached the finals it gave Sushil an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.

Before the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday, these two will play a friendly bout. Baba Ramdev says, he exercises stamina building activities daily and whenever he gets time, he visits akhara to study wrestling.

“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrey was surprised when he heard about the challenge. But after getting knowledge of Baba Ramdev’s preparations, he believes that he must fight with all his strength.

This is not the first time, Baba Ramdev has shown interest in friendly bouts. Last year, on the occasion of 20th anniversary of their Ashram in Haridwar, Baba had challenged double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar.

The international wrestler was impressed with the energy of yoga guru and said, he would have been one of the best wrestler in India, if he had taken over the sport.