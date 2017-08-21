News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Bad Start for Indians at Wrestling Worlds
It was a bad start for India as all four wrestlers — Yogesh Yogesh, Gurpreet Singh, Ravindar Khatri and Hardeep — lost their opening round matches in the Greco-Roman category at the World Championships on Monday.
Gurpreet Singh (Getty Images)
Paris: It was a bad start for India as all four wrestlers — Yogesh Yogesh, Gurpreet Singh, Ravindar Khatri and Hardeep — lost their opening round matches in the Greco-Roman category at the World Championships on Monday.
In the 71 kilogram category, Yogesh was outplayed by Takeshi Izumi 1-3 while, in the 75 kg category, Gurpreet Singh lost to Mindia Tsulukidze of Georgia 1-5 to bow out of the meet.
Among the other grapplers, Ravindar, in the 85 kg category, was thrashed by Viktor Lorinca of Hungary 0-8 and Hardeep lost to Vilius Laurinaitis of Lithuania 2-5.
But if any of the wrestlers, who defeated the Indian players reach the final round, the Indians will play the repechage rounds for the bronze medal.
In the 71 kilogram category, Yogesh was outplayed by Takeshi Izumi 1-3 while, in the 75 kg category, Gurpreet Singh lost to Mindia Tsulukidze of Georgia 1-5 to bow out of the meet.
Among the other grapplers, Ravindar, in the 85 kg category, was thrashed by Viktor Lorinca of Hungary 0-8 and Hardeep lost to Vilius Laurinaitis of Lithuania 2-5.
But if any of the wrestlers, who defeated the Indian players reach the final round, the Indians will play the repechage rounds for the bronze medal.