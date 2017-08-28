BAI Announces Cash Rewards for Sindhu, Saina

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced cash award of Rs 10 lakh for P V Sindhu and Rs five lakh for Saina Nehwal following their medal winning performances in the World Championships that concluded in Glasgow.It is for the first time that India has secured two medals at the prestigious event.Sindhu settled for a silver after an epic battle against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final.Nehwal had also to the Japanese in the semifinals to settle for a bronze.Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I would like to congratulate both the girls fortheir great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here"