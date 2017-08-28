GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BAI Announces Cash Rewards for Sindhu, Saina

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced cash award of Rs 10 lakh for P V Sindhu and Rs five lakh for Saina Nehwal following their medal winning performances in the World Championships that concluded in Glasgow.

Arjit Dabas | PTI

Updated:August 28, 2017, 1:52 PM IST
PV Sindhu celebrates after her win. (AFP Photo)
It is for the first time that India has secured two medals at the prestigious event.

Sindhu settled for a silver after an epic battle against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final.

Nehwal had also to the Japanese in the semifinals to settle for a bronze.

Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I would like to congratulate both the girls for
their great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here"
