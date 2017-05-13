Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Bajranj Punia won the first gold medal for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship by defeating Lee Seungchul of South Korea in the final of the men's 65 kg division on Saturday.

Bajranj staged a superb comeback after conceding the lead to dominate the second and final round and script a comprehensive 6-2 win.

Sarita took silver in the women's 58 kilogram category earlier in the day.

Sarita lost 0-6 to Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the final.