Bankrupt Boris Becker Refutes Rumors; Won't Sell Wimbledon Trophies

Reports @TheBorisBecker will sell his Wimbledon trophies are inaccurate - his lawyers in Germany have told @BBCNews — Johnny Greenwood (@johnnyg10) October 5, 2017

The German tennis legend Boris Becker is not going through the best of financial times, and from the looks of it has taken a strong stand against selling his Wimbledon trophies to clear out his 54 million GBP debt.Becker who will turn 50 next month took to social media; where he retweeted the BBC’s Senior Editor Johnny Greenwood’s message which stated that, the legend was not going to sell his trophies.But reports originating from the United Kingdom have suggested the complete opposite and added that the three time Wimbledon champion in fact borrowed 2 million GBP from a British telecoms billionaire.Becker who was the former World Number 1 Novak Djokovic’s coach till December 2016, was declared bankrupt in June after his costly divorce from his first wife and a series of failed business ventures has seen his assets dwindle from 35 million GBP to just 540,000 Euros, according to a German magazine.This sudden fall from grace forced Becker to take a loan from John Caudwell, the co-founder of Phones 4U.Mr Caudwell, whose daughter worked as a personal assistant in Becker’s London office, agreed to loan him £2 million, at an interest rate set of 25 per cent. A spokesman for Mr Caudwell told The Times the loan hadn’t been repaid, although later he changed his statement.Becker’s financial woes are said to have spiralled, with the six-time Grand Slam winner now owing £10.5 million to Arbuthnot Latham & Co, a private London bank. He is also believed to owe €38.4 million to Hans-Dieter Cleven, his long-term business adviser.It is understood that his total debts amount to more than £54.4 million, which has been “vehemently denied” by his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser.Becker who won his first Wimbledon title at the age of 17, was said to be considering selling his Wimbledon trophies, which are kept at his £7 million London home.His agent was unavailable when approached for comment by the Telegraph.