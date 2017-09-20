GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Barca’s Record Signing Dembele Undergoes Surgery, Out for 14 Weeks

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone a surgery in Finland and is to be sidelined for three and a half months.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Barca’s Record Signing Dembele Undergoes Surgery, Out for 14 Weeks
Ousmane Dembele. (Getty Images)
FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone a surgery in Finland and is to be sidelined for three and a half months, the Catalan football giants announced on Tuesday.

The France forward broke the tendon of his left thigh femoral bicep during Barcelona's 2-1 away win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday could not complete the game due to the injury.

"Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele was successfully operated on Tuesday to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his left leg," the club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old is expected to be out for 14 weeks, according to the statement.

Dembele, the most expensive player in the history of the five-time European champions, joined the Spanish club this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 105 million euros plus bonuses to replace the 25 year old striker Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint Germain after activating his buyout clause of 222 million euros.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES