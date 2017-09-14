Barcelona Expect Record 897-million-euro Turnover

Boosted by Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are set to smash the record turnover for a football club with a 897-million-euro ($1.07 billion) income for the 2017/18 season, the club announced on Wednesday."The board have approved a budget for the 2017/18 season that reflects an expected record income of 897 million euros," said Barca spokesman Josep Vives.The figure is up nearly 200 million euros on the 708-million turnover Barca posted last year.Neymar joined PSG last month for 222 million euros.Barca's growth remains well on course to reach their target turnover of one billion euros by 2021.