Barcelona, Las Palmas Match Postponed Over Catalan Referendum
The La Liga game had been due to kick off at 4.15 PM local time (1415 GMT) at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium
Image credit: Getty Images.
Barcelona: A Spanish soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas due to kick off later on Sunday has been postponed following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a disputed independence referendum, El Pais newspaper reported.
The La Liga game had been due to kick off at 4.15 PM local time (1415 GMT) at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium. There was no immediate confirmation of the decision to postpone.
