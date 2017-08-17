GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Barcelona Problems Mount With Suarez & Pique Injuries

Barcelona have been dealt another blow after their crushing 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with the news that Luis Suarez will be out for around four weeks with a knee injury.

Reuters

Updated:August 17, 2017, 10:42 PM IST
Barcelona Problems Mount With Suarez & Pique Injuries
Luis Suarez shrieking in pain after getting injured during the match against Real Madrid. (Getty Images)
Barcelona: Barcelona have been dealt another blow after their crushing 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with the news that Luis Suarez will be out for around four weeks with a knee injury.

A statement from the Uruguay national team on Thursday said that the striker had suffered trauma in his right knee during Barca's 2-0 defeat to Madrid the previous day and would be out for between four and five weeks. The Liga side said in a later statement he would be out for four weeks (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Suarez was seen limping towards the end of the game but remained on the pitch, as coach Ernesto Valverde had used his three substitutes.

The 30-year-old will miss Barca's opening league game at home against Real Betis on Sunday, as well as matches against Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe.

He will also be absent from Uruguay's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay, and could miss Barca's opening Champions League group game which is scheduled for next month.

Barca also said that defender Gerard Pique sustained a groin strain during the 2-0 defeat to Madrid and was a doubt for the game against Betis.
