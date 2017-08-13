GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup, Where to Watch & Live Streaming

All the action from the intriguing first leg can be seen on the Sony TEN Network.

Updated:August 13, 2017, 6:50 PM IST
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup, Where to Watch & Live Streaming
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image credit: Reuters)
Barcelona host Real Madrid in the Spanish football season's opening act in the Super Cup, first leg on Sunday needing to dispel doubts they have fallen further behind their rivals following Neymar's departure.

The Brazilian's world record 222 million euro ($261 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain just days before the start of the campaign deprives a Barca side that missed out to Madrid for the Spanish title for the first time in five years last season one of their most dangerous weapons.

Barca's immediate attempts to find a replacement in Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund have so far fallen short.

New Barca coach Ernesto Valverde therefore has a tactical conundrum on his Camp Nou bow to fill the void alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front.

The Live Streaming for the same will be available on sonyliv.com

Predicted line-ups:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Varane, Toni Kross, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Rafinha
