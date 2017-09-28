Bayern Munich Sack Coach Carlo Ancelotti After PSG Loss

German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday."Following an internal analysis... (Bayern Munich) have announced the club is to part company with head coach Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.Former Bayern captain Lothar Matthaeus had predicted troublesome times for Ancelotti. "As I see things, Ancelotti is done with Ribery. I can't see them coming together shortly. Leaving him out is a clear message," Germany's most-capped player summed up by saying, "The team has no rhythm, and no harmony."But now the ex-Bayern's coach had denied having a problem with Ribery. "I have no problem," he said. "In Ribery's case, it is like with all other players. Sometimes they have to be on the bench."The 0-3 defeat against PSG was Bayern's biggest in a Champions League group game. Bayern's first eleven was the club's youngest for two years (26 years 182 days). Four of six away games in the Champions League under Ancelotti, Bayern lost.Bayern's game, viewed by millions around the globe, seemed to be a flashback in football's ancient times. It lacked speed and inspiration, and the players seemed unsettled. In a poor all-round performance, they left far too much space for Paris St Germaine's fast attacking line.