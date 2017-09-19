Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer Out for Rest of 2017

German champions Bayern Munich will have to be without the services of their ace goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after he sustained an injury in training at the beginning of the week. The ace keeper, will be out of action till January of 2018.The Bayern Munich captain, pulled out of training on Monday and had surgery for a hairline fracture to the metatarsal bone in his left foot early on Tuesday."Manuel Neuer sustained a repeat hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot in training on Monday. Following a final diagnosis on Monday lunchtime, the Bayern captain underwent surgery early on Tuesday morning to repair the damage," said a club statement.Neuer had previously picked up the same injury during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat in March, returned to action only at the end of August, when Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 2-0."Manuel Neuer has sustained another injury and we're incredibly sorry for him. The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January,“ said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.With Neuer out of action for the rest of the year, the Bavarians will have to rely on their second choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with 17-year-old Christian Frutchl acting as his back up.Bayern Munich who are currently third after four games in the Bundesliga will play their first game without Neuer at Schalke 04 on September 20th.