Bayern Striker Lewandowski Out of Celtic Champions League Clash

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the Champions League trip to Celtic due to an injury

Reuters

Updated:October 30, 2017, 5:39 PM IST
Bayern Striker Lewandowski Out of Celtic Champions League Clash
Robert Lewandowski. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Munich: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the Champions League trip to Celtic due to an injury, the German Bundesliga champions said on Monday. The 29-year-old Pole scored in the 2-0 league victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday but limped off on the stroke of halftime with a thigh problem.

Lewandowski is staying in Munich as a precaution, with manager Jupp Heynckes unwilling to take a risk ahead of their crucial clash against title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Winger Kingsley Coman has returned to the squad after missing the weekend game because of a knee injury.
