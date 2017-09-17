GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Beckham 'Makes Hole' on Llanrhaeadr FC Pitch

David Beckham landed his private helicopter on Llanrhaeadr FC's pitch during a surprise visit to the Welsh village.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 17, 2017, 3:40 PM IST
David Beckham at the Llanrhaeadr FC ground (Image Courtesy: @MATTHEWSHARRI10 / TWITTER)
Former England captain David Beckham was well known for his ability to catch defences off guard with his accurate passes and free kicks during his playing days.

Recently, he caught fans of the Welsh football club Llanrhaeadr by surprise when he landed his private helicopter on their pitch.



Llanrhaeadr FC which was found in 1882, used this opportunity for some well meaning banter when they took to social media and jokingly announced that the former Man United legend had signed for them.

Beckham who is reportedly filming in Powys dropped in and the fans were of course elated. A few even managed to click a few pictures.

The former Real Madrid is clearly well loved, wherever he goes, but there was one small problem that resulted from this surprise visit. The club is unhappy about the damage caused by the helicopter to their pitch and will need to get repair work done.



