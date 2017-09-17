Beckham 'Makes Hole' on Llanrhaeadr FC Pitch

Terms all agreed. Contract signed 👍. Only the small issue of international clearance 😉 pic.twitter.com/20B3okTHf0 — Llanrhaeadr FC (@LlanrhaeadrYMFC) September 15, 2017

Great to see David Beckham in the village! Shame he's made a big hole in the pitch 🙁 #repairworkneeded #comeonLlan pic.twitter.com/Y3UmMONOPI — Llanrhaeadr FC (@LlanrhaeadrYMFC) September 15, 2017

Former England captain David Beckham was well known for his ability to catch defences off guard with his accurate passes and free kicks during his playing days.Recently, he caught fans of the Welsh football club Llanrhaeadr by surprise when he landed his private helicopter on their pitch.Llanrhaeadr FC which was found in 1882, used this opportunity for some well meaning banter when they took to social media and jokingly announced that the former Man United legend had signed for them.Beckham who is reportedly filming in Powys dropped in and the fans were of course elated. A few even managed to click a few pictures.The former Real Madrid is clearly well loved, wherever he goes, but there was one small problem that resulted from this surprise visit. The club is unhappy about the damage caused by the helicopter to their pitch and will need to get repair work done.