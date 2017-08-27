Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton Marks 200th Race With Victory

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th Formula One race on Sunday with a pole-to-flag Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes that halved Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to seven points.The Briton's fifth success in 12 races came a day after he equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions.Vettel finished second for Ferrari, 2.3 seconds behind, after making a strong start and tailing the triple world champion all afternoon without being able to get close enough to make a move stick.Australian Daniel Ricciardo took third place for Red Bull after a storming re-start following a late safety car period that had closed the gap to the frontrunners.With eight races remaining, four-times champion Vettel has 220 points and Hamilton 213.