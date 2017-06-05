Belgium and Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Fractures Ankle
Brussels: Chelsea's Belgium international star Eden Hazard has fractured his ankle, the Belgian football federation confirmed late Sunday.
The 26-year-old playmaker sustained the injury training with the national side and will miss Monday's friendly against the Czech Republic and a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Estonia on Friday.
A tweet from his national team read: "Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia."
Hazard -- who helped lift Chelsea to the Premier League title last season -- will undergo surgery Monday and could be out for four months, according to press reports.
First Published: June 5, 2017, 2:31 PM IST
