Bengaluru FC Gets Another Wall With Ambassador Rahul Dravid

Considered to be one of India’s best football clubs in recent years, Bengaluru FC who will be making their debut in the Indian Super League, have announced former India captain and Bengaluru boy Rahul Dravid as their brand ambassador.In a video released via on Twitter by the club themselves, Bengaluru FC’s fans are seen building a wall brick by brick with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also doing their bit by contributing to the height of the wall.The video finally ends with Rahul Dravid himself filling up the final slot to make up ‘The Wall’ – his nickname from his playing days.Speaking to the 2016 AFC Cup runners up after being announced as their ambassador, Dravid made it clear that he is extremely happy to be part of BFC.“It’s great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons. Also, the connect is instant given I am a Bangalore boy. The way the city has responded to BFC has been tremendous and the club has some of the most passionate fans. The ISL will be a new chapter in the club’s history and I’m looking forward to being part of it in my capacity with BFC,” said Dravid.“It’s been terrific to see the kind of progress BFC has made over the last four years. It’s been one of the most professionally run teams and the kind of engagement they have been able to create with the fans and the people of this city has been really nice to see,” India’s U-19 cricket team coach added.Bengaluru FC who won the I-League in the same season as their inception, won the title again in the 2015-16 season and will begin their ISL campaign against Mumbai City FC on Sunday, November 19 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.