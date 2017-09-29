GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Benjamin Mendy Faces Surgery; Set to Be Sidelined for Several Months

Manchester City's French international defender Benjamin Mendy faces surgery and several months out after scans showed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:September 29, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
Benjamin Mendy injured himself in the game against Crystal Palace. (Reuters)
Mendy suffered the injury during the first half of the Premier League leaders' 5-0 victory at home to bottom side Crystal Palace last Saturday.

The Frenchman had been on impressive form since he joined City from Monaco for a reported 52 million pounds ($69.97 million) fee in July.

He joked on his Twitter feed that he would be joining "Injury FC" on loan for a couple of months but hoped to return stronger.

City said on their website (www.mancity.com) that the player had travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist, after initial tests in Manchester, with the results on Thursday confirming the extent of the injury.

"Benjamin will undergo surgery tomorrow in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery," added City, who travel to Chelsea for Saturday's clash between the reigning champions and current leaders.
