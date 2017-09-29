Benjamin Mendy Faces Surgery; Set to Be Sidelined for Several Months
Manchester City's French international defender Benjamin Mendy faces surgery and several months out after scans showed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Thursday.
Benjamin Mendy injured himself in the game against Crystal Palace. (Reuters)
Mendy suffered the injury during the first half of the Premier League leaders' 5-0 victory at home to bottom side Crystal Palace last Saturday.
The Frenchman had been on impressive form since he joined City from Monaco for a reported 52 million pounds ($69.97 million) fee in July.
He joked on his Twitter feed that he would be joining "Injury FC" on loan for a couple of months but hoped to return stronger.
City said on their website (www.mancity.com) that the player had travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist, after initial tests in Manchester, with the results on Thursday confirming the extent of the injury.
"Benjamin will undergo surgery tomorrow in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery," added City, who travel to Chelsea for Saturday's clash between the reigning champions and current leaders.
