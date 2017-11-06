'Best' Ronaldo has Worst Conversion Rate in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Real Madrid might have cruised to a 3-0 win over Las Palmas but Cristiano Ronaldo had another forgetful night as the star forward failed to score in his third successive La Liga game.Now, a startling fact has emerged that the Portugese has the worst conversion rate in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.Ronaldo has scored just one goal in his 48 attempts and has a conversion rate of 2.08%.Meanwhile, his arch-rival and nemesis Lionel Messi is the top scorer in La Liga and has a conversion rate of 17.39%.This means even if Messi misses his next 507 shots, he will still be at par with the Portugese.However, manager Zinedine Zidane has still backed Ronaldo to come good. He hit out at the media for the negative thinking and said he would like to remain positive."You [the media] always think of negative things and I think positive," said the Real boss, whose side lies third in the table after 11 rounds of fixtures, eight points behind leaders Barcelona. "Cristiano has given the pass for the goal [of Isco] and I can tell you that he is very pleased with it."He is happy to give a goal and it was a beautiful goal. We know that he likes to score and he is happiest when scoring."But we believe that he will make a difference. He is not doing it now by scoring in the league, but he is in the Champions League and he also does other things."He is helpful to the team and in the end, he will make a difference."