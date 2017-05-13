DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
BFI Disciplinary Committee To Hear Vikas Krishan's Explanation On May 20
Vikas Krishan. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India's three-member disciplinary committee will seek Vikas Krishan's explanation for forfeiting his Asian Championships semi-final bout, on May 20.
The three-member committee, headed by veteran BFI official Asit Banerjee, and comprising vice-President Rajesh Bhandari and Nirwan Mukherjee (Uttarakhand Boxing Association chief), will conduct the hearing in the capital.
Vikas had given a walkover in his middleweight (75kg) semifinal bout against Korea's Lee Dongyun, the reasons for which are still not officially known.
"Vikas will be given a patient hearing. He will be provided a fair chance to present his case and explain the reasons. I have personally assured him of a fair hearing," Kowli said.
Banerjee said the committee will take assistance from legal experts while conducting the hearing.
"As of now, I have proposed May 20 as the date for the first hearing and we have requested BFI to provide us with technical assistance to conduct the hearing," he said.
Vikas, a former World Championships bronze-medallist and an Asian Games gold-winner, was stopped from participating in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) after the Asian Championships fiasco.
He was to turn up for the British Lionhearts in a WSB encounter scheduled for May 11.
Vikas is among the most decorated boxers in Indian boxing. A two-time Olympian, he became the first Indian to be adjudged the best boxer by the International Boxing Association at its annual gala last year.
The Haryana-lad was the middleweight top seed in the Asian meet.
