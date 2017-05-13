BFI Disciplinary Committee To Hear Vikas Krishan's Explanation On May 20

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India's three-member disciplinary committee will seek Vikas Krishan's explanation for forfeiting his Asian Championships semi-final bout, on May 20.

The three-member committee, headed by veteran BFI official Asit Banerjee, and comprising vice-President Rajesh Bhandari and Nirwan Mukherjee (Uttarakhand Boxing Association chief), will conduct the hearing in the capital.

"The BFI has decided to make Mr Banerjee the Chairman of the committee, Mr Bhandari is the convener and Mr Mukherjee is the third member," BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said.

Vikas had given a walkover in his middleweight (75kg) semifinal bout against Korea's Lee Dongyun, the reasons for which are still not officially known.

"Vikas will be given a patient hearing. He will be provided a fair chance to present his case and explain the reasons. I have personally assured him of a fair hearing," Kowli said.

Banerjee said the committee will take assistance from legal experts while conducting the hearing.

"As of now, I have proposed May 20 as the date for the first hearing and we have requested BFI to provide us with technical assistance to conduct the hearing," he said.

Vikas, a former World Championships bronze-medallist and an Asian Games gold-winner, was stopped from participating in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) after the Asian Championships fiasco.

He was to turn up for the British Lionhearts in a WSB encounter scheduled for May 11.

Vikas is among the most decorated boxers in Indian boxing. A two-time Olympian, he became the first Indian to be adjudged the best boxer by the International Boxing Association at its annual gala last year.

The Haryana-lad was the middleweight top seed in the Asian meet.