Bhaichung Bhutia Offers to Help Majid Khan Train On his Return From LeT

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has offered to help train the young Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan who had joined the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba before changing his mind and returning home to his family. Majid had previously announced his decision to trade football with terror on social media.The former India captain who is currently in Mumbai to fulfill his commitments on the Indian Super League, has contacted the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association about helping Majid.The former East Bengal striker who has one eye on helping develop the level of Indian football, has offered Majid a chance to follow his passion for football and train at the BB Football School in the national capital.Bhaichung tweeted on Saturday afternoon saying I felt concerned reading this news and hence I have spoken to J&K Football Association President to Reach out to him and convey my offer that he can train with @BBFSchools in Delhi which will give him an opportunity at becoming a pro footballer. I hope #Majid accepts my offer.”Majid, a second year commerce student at Degree College in Anantnag, had reportedly changed after his friend Yawar Nissar was killed in an encounter in August.One of his friends later said, “At the funeral, he wept till his friend’s body was laid to rest. After that, he was a changed person.” Following his announcement to join militancy, Majid’s relatives and friends had taken to social media to appeal to him to come back for the sake of his parents.On Friday, India’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore too had expressed joy at Majid returning back home. He tweeted, “Very glad to know that young Kashmiri #football player Majid Khan, who joined LeT, has left the terrorist group and returned. Good sense has prevailed.”