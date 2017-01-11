Australian Open 2017: Bhambri Advances, Myneni Bows Out
Yuki Bhambri (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Melbourne: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated seventh seed Stefan Kozlov of America to advance into the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers on Wednesday.
The 53-ranked Bhambri outplayed Kozlov 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round match.
Bhambri will now take on Serbia’s Pedja Krstin, who defeated Czech Republic’s Zdenek Konar 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in his opening round.
In another match, Saketh Myneni lost to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany and bowed out of the tournament.
Myneni was beaten by 0-6, 2-6 by the 189th ranked German player.
