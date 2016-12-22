Bitter-Sweet Decision, Mahesh Bhupathi May Have Tough Time: Anand Amritraj
Mahesh Bhupathi has been named the new non playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India's outgoing Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj on Thursday termed as bitter-sweet, the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) decision to hand him a farewell tie in February and predicted some tough time for the next man in charge, Mahesh Bhupathi.
The AITA Executive Committee decided to give Amritraj one last tie as reports emerged recently that he will be asked to go on account of indiscipline in the Indian team.
AITA did not give him the one-year term he had wished but has given Amritraj a chance to make a graceful exit for himself and he would like to go on a high by winning the tie against the Kiwis.
Amritraj had taken over as captain from SP Misra in 2013 after leading players revolted against the way AITA was handling Davis Cup issues.
The US-based Amritraj said Bhupathi, who will take the captain's position from April, has a task at hand since the players loved the way he handled them.
Asked to pick his best moments in his three-year reign, Amritraj chose away ties against Korea and New Zealand.
During Amritraj's tenure, the Indian team managed to reach World Group Play-off stage thrice and lost to only the best teams in the world -- Serbia (in Bangalore, 2014), Czech Republic (New Delhi 2015) and recently Spain (New Delhi, 2016).
What should be the way forward for the team now?
"That's for the next captain to decide," he said curtly.
Asked to say more, he said, "In my opinion, we need two players in the top 100 to be a regular in the World Group. We are a long way from that at the moment. Basically, the top
players have to stay healthy, work harder and try to get their rankings up. Only then will we be able to make any kind of impact in the Davis Cup."
