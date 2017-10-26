GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Joins FC Pune City as Co-owner

The Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City on Thursday announced Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as the new co-owner of the club

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 4:48 PM IST
A file photo of FC Pune City's team logo. (ISL)
Mumbai: The Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City on Thursday announced Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as the new co-owner of the club. Announcing the new co-owner, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav
Modwel said:"FC Pune City welcomes Arjun Kapoor as the co-owner of the club. His involvement with the club will surely give an impetus to us to connect with a larger audience across the state as well as nationally."

Co-owner Kapoor on his part said:"Ilove football and have grown up watching and playing the sport. I still actively play with my friends, who also are co-owners at various clubs in ISL. "What FC Pune City as a club is doing with football is tremendous and it seemed a natural fit for me to join them in their endeavour to develop a professional eco-system of football across Maharashtra. Our collective enthusiasm is in creating a special and aspirational football team."
