Bomb-blast Victim Marc Bartra Back in Dortmund Team

Berlin: Defender Marc Bartra played his first game on Saturday since fracturing his wrist in a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on April 11.

The 26-year-old Spaniard started Dortmund's final Bundesliga game of the season at home to Werder Bremen.

It was his first appearance since surgery after fracturing his right wrist when three bombs hit Dortmund's bus on the way to their Champions League quarter-final at home to Monaco last month.

With Bartra in hospital, Dortmund played the first-leg less than 24 hours after the attack, losing 3-2 to Monaco eventually losing 6-3 on aggregate to the French league side.

Bartra was released from hospital four days after the bomb blast.

The same day, his team-mates held his number five shirt aloft as they celebrated in front of their home fans after their their 3-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on April 15.

A German-Russian, identified only as 28-year-old Sergej W., has been charged with the attack and prosecutors have said the motive was financial and not terror-related.

He has been charged with attempted murder, setting off explosions and causing serious physical injury.

He was hoping to profit from a drop in the football team's share price as a result of the attack.

As well as Bartra, a policeman on a motorcycle escorting the bus suffered trauma from the noise of the blast.