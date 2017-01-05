Bopanna, Jeevan Save 3 Match Points to Reach Chennai Open Semis

Chennai: In a thrilling finish, Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan saved three match points in the Super Tie breaker to book a semi-final berth in the ATP Chennai Open on Thursday.

Bopanna and left-handed Nedunchezhiyan were under pressure in the Super tie-breaker but held nerves to pull off a 6-2, 3-6, 12-10 win over James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald.

After splitting two sets with the giant-killing Austrian-American pair, the Indians were trailing 5-7 when Bopanna hit a stunning backhand winner.

They saved three match points and at 10-10 Bopanna again came up with a backhand winner that allowed Nedunchezhiyan to serve out the match. The diminutive local boy responded with a big second serve, setting up the finish nicely.

On a day when India’s singles challenge ended with the defeat of Yuki Bhambri, another Indian pair made the semi-finals.

Divij Sharan and Purav Raja pipped Jurgen Melzer and Renzo Olivo 6-4, 7-5 in a tough quarter-final.

Now two Indian teams in each half of the draw will play semi-finals, raising hopes of an all-Indian final for the first time in the history of the tournament.