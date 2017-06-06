Borussia Dortmund Announce Peter Bosz as New Head Coach
Ajax coach Peter Bosz looks at the trophy as he walks past after collecting his medal. (Reuters Images)
Berlin: German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund named Peter Bosz as coach to succeed the sacked Thomas Tuchel, with the Dutchman joining from Ajax Amsterdam on a two-year deal, the club said.
Dortmund, who finished third in the Bundesliga and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage, fired Tuchel three days after winning the German Cup on May 27.
Tuchel had a public row with club bosses over playing a Champions League game only one day after a bombing attack on the team bus in April.
The 53-year-old former Dutch international Bosz steered Ajax to the Europa League final this season where they lost to Manchester United.
First Published: June 6, 2017, 5:02 PM IST
