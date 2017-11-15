Brazilian Striker Willian Jose Seeking Spain Switch
Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose has revealed that he is seeking Spanish citizenship in a bid to switch his national allegiance ahead of next year's World Cup. The 25-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 15 matches so far this season said his decision was prompted by a lack of opportunities for five-time world champions Brazil
A file photo of Willian Jose. (Twitter/ Willian José)
Madrid: Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose has revealed that he is seeking Spanish citizenship in a bid to switch his national allegiance ahead of next year's World Cup. The 25-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 15 matches so far this season, said his decision was prompted by a lack of opportunities for five-time world champions Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Brazil always calls up the same players," Jose told reporters on Tuesday. "Here in Spain I think it would be easier to be selected than it is for Brazil because you are given chances.
"I would be very happy (with the possibility). I really like the Brazil national team but I also like the Spain team and I think I have more chances here. I hope I can get my (Spanish) passport and be available." Jose, who began his career at Barueri in Sao Paulo state, has represented Brazil at the under-20 level but never in a senior competition.
Among other Brazilians to have switched nationality in recent years are Spain's Diego Costa and Marcos Senna, and Portugal's Deco and Pepe.
"Brazil always calls up the same players," Jose told reporters on Tuesday. "Here in Spain I think it would be easier to be selected than it is for Brazil because you are given chances.
"I would be very happy (with the possibility). I really like the Brazil national team but I also like the Spain team and I think I have more chances here. I hope I can get my (Spanish) passport and be available." Jose, who began his career at Barueri in Sao Paulo state, has represented Brazil at the under-20 level but never in a senior competition.
Among other Brazilians to have switched nationality in recent years are Spain's Diego Costa and Marcos Senna, and Portugal's Deco and Pepe.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Am Not a Robot, You Can Slice My Skin And Check I Bleed: Virat Kohli
- Yuvraj Singh Shares Video of 'Most Bizarre Dismissal Ever'; Statistician Tells the Reason
- Virat Kohli Looks Set to End 2017 as Most Prolific Batsman in International Cricket
- New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You