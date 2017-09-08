News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Brazil's Andrew Parsons New International Paralympic Committee President
Andrew Parsons of Brazil was elected new president of the International Paralympic Committee at the body's general assembly in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Newly elected International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons poses for a portrait during the IPC General Assembly and Conference 2017 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Getty Images)
Paris: Andrew Parsons of Brazil was elected new president of the International Paralympic Committee at the body's general assembly in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Parsons was chosen ahead of fellow candidates Patrick Jarvis of Canada, Denmark's John Petersson and Haidi Zhang of China in one round of voting, and will take over from Briton Philip Craven, who has been IPC president for the last 16 years.
Parsons, 40, has been vice-president of the IPC since 2013 and president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee since 2009.
New Zealand's Duane Kale, a four-time Paralympic swimming champion in 1996, was elected vice president.
Parsons was chosen ahead of fellow candidates Patrick Jarvis of Canada, Denmark's John Petersson and Haidi Zhang of China in one round of voting, and will take over from Briton Philip Craven, who has been IPC president for the last 16 years.
Parsons, 40, has been vice-president of the IPC since 2013 and president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee since 2009.
New Zealand's Duane Kale, a four-time Paralympic swimming champion in 1996, was elected vice president.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 13-Year-Old Leg Spinner Catching Everyone's Eye At Lord's
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Nostalgic Picture; Makes Big Revelation