Brazil's Andrew Parsons New International Paralympic Committee President

Andrew Parsons of Brazil was elected new president of the International Paralympic Committee at the body's general assembly in Abu Dhabi on Friday.Parsons was chosen ahead of fellow candidates Patrick Jarvis of Canada, Denmark's John Petersson and Haidi Zhang of China in one round of voting, and will take over from Briton Philip Craven, who has been IPC president for the last 16 years.Parsons, 40, has been vice-president of the IPC since 2013 and president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee since 2009.New Zealand's Duane Kale, a four-time Paralympic swimming champion in 1996, was elected vice president.