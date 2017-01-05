Brock Lesnar Receives One-Year Ban for Doping Violation
Brock Lesnar. (Getty Images)
Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year for a doping violation, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Wednesday.
Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test on June 28 last year and an in-competition urine test on July 9 at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, USADA said in a press release.
Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent that can indirectly raise natural testosterone levels in the body, and can also counter the side-effects of anabolic steroid use.
The suspension started on July 15, six days after the American-born Canadian resident competed in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 200, beating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in his first appearance in the octagon since December 2011.
Lesnar was a noted professional wrestler before switching to UFC, where he quickly found success.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- SKIPPER ON SKIPPERIf Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji