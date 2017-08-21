GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BWF World Championship: I am Better Prepared Than Rio Olympics, Says Carolina Marin

Eyeing a hat-trick of titles at the World Championship, defending champion Carolina Marin says she is better prepared than the Rio Olympics where the shuttler had clinched the gold medal.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2017, 2:07 PM IST
Carolina Marin. (Getty Images)
London: Eyeing a hat-trick of titles at the World Championship, defending champion Carolina Marin says she is better prepared than the Rio Olympics where the shuttler had clinched the gold medal.

"It's been two months of preparation; I've prepared better than I had before the Rio Olympics," Marin told reporters here.

"My main aim is to fight for gold. I have some tough matches coming up but I'm not thinking of the title defence. I will take it match by match."

After the Rio Games, Marin had to deal with nagging ailments on her thigh and they affected her performance as she could not win a title. The Spaniard conceded two walkovers and also saw her ranking drop to No.4.

"The Olympics was a year ago. I have to forget that. After the Olympics, I had some injuries and couldn't do well and it was frustrating. Now I'm playing well again," said the former World No. 1.

The third seeded player got a bye in the opening round and will open her campaign by taking on the winner of the match between Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin and Russia's Natalia Perminova in the second round.
