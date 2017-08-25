BWF World Championship: Lin, Son Set Up Titanic Semi-final Showdown
Five-time champion Lin Dan and top seed Son Wan-Ho set up a semi-final showdown at the World Badminton Championships after coming through their quarter-final matches on Friday.
Lin Dan in action. (Getty Images)
Chinese star Lin, who won the last of his world crowns in 2013, overcame Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing Ki 21-17, 21-18 in Glasgow.
"I really enjoyed today's match," said 33-year-old Lin, who was taken to three games in his two previous matches.
"I am very happy that I managed to minimise my opponent's performance today. It was good to get it done quicker today and I expect to perform fully to my 100 percent tomorrow."
Son, the world number one from South Korea, beat India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-18 to guarantee his first world medal.
"Today I am really happy with my performance because this is my first semi-final," said Son.
"Srikanth was coming back in the second set and won seven points in a row and I was getting very nervous. I was just telling myself, 'One point at a time.'
"If I had lost the second one, who knows what might have happened?"
