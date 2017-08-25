BWF World Championship: Lin, Son Set Up Titanic Semi-final Showdown

Five-time champion Lin Dan and top seed Son Wan-Ho set up a semi-final showdown at the World Badminton Championships after coming through their quarter-final matches on Friday.Chinese star Lin, who won the last of his world crowns in 2013, overcame Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing Ki 21-17, 21-18 in Glasgow."I really enjoyed today's match," said 33-year-old Lin, who was taken to three games in his two previous matches."I am very happy that I managed to minimise my opponent's performance today. It was good to get it done quicker today and I expect to perform fully to my 100 percent tomorrow."Son, the world number one from South Korea, beat India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-18 to guarantee his first world medal."Today I am really happy with my performance because this is my first semi-final," said Son."Srikanth was coming back in the second set and won seven points in a row and I was getting very nervous. I was just telling myself, 'One point at a time.'"If I had lost the second one, who knows what might have happened?"